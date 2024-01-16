Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Altered High Mythril Armor
Body - Item Level 44
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
209
Magic Defense
209
Defense
Details
Cannot equip gear to head.
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 44
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
79 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+15
Vitality
+20
Critical Hit
+25
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 34
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
44
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Mythril Plate
5
Electrum Ingot
5
Crystals
Ice Shard
5
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
44
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
156
Max Quality
1640
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
