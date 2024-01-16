Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Altered High Mythril Armor

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

209

209

Details

Cannot equip gear to head.

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Plate
5
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
5
Item Icon
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

