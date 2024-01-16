Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Altered Heavy Steel Armor
Body - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
155
Magic Defense
155
Defense
Details
Cannot equip gear to head.
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 35
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
54 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+12
Vitality
+12
Critical Hit
+15
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 25
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Brass Ingot
3
Steel Plate
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
4
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
35
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
123
Max Quality
1110
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
