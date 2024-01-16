Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Altered Heavy Steel Armor

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

155

155

Details

Cannot equip gear to head.

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
3
Item Icon
Steel Plate
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

