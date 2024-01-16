Alpine Supper Set

Destiny 2
Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This warm array of comfort food has become a treat for special occasions amongst the commoner families of Ishgard, who have been known to save their coin for moons to procure the ingredients. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Skill Speed Bonus: +4% (Max 29) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 28) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Yak Milk
6
Item Icon
Beet Soup
6
Item Icon
Kaiser Roll
6
Item Icon
Deep-fried Okeanis
6
Item Icon
Heavenly Kukuru Powder
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
6
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

