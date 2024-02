Sliced magma beets and lean loaghtan meat slow-cooked with vegetables and served with a dollop of rich sour cream. A dish popular throughout Ishgard, though families in the Brume often use the meat of animals easier to find in the district's dark back alleys. EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No