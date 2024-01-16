Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Almandine Grinding Wheel
Goldsmith's Secondary Tool - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
39744 gil
Sells for
621 gil
Bonuses
Control
+192
Craftsmanship
+358
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
290
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Almandine
6
Zelkova Lumber
6
Palladium Nugget
6
Crystals
Ice Crystal
5
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1080
Max Quality
3600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
