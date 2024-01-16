Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Ala Mhigan Turban of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

211

106

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Twinsilk
2
Item Icon
Rhea Cloth
2
Item Icon
Palladium Nugget
2
Item Icon
Ala Mhigan Burdet
2
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Alternate Jobs Fast
Mills Webster
FFXIV Leveling Guide 50-60: How To Level Alt Jobs Fast (Heavensward)
Mike Williams
FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter