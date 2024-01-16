Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ala Mhigan Bottoms of Gathering
Legs - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
283
Magic Defense
142
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
569 gil
Bonuses
GP
+5
Vitality
+37
Gathering
+109
Perception
+54
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Rhea Cloth
2
Twinthread
2
Gazelle Leather
2
Ala Mhigan Burdet
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
4800
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1500
Related Posts
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Alternate Jobs Fast
Mills Webster
FFXIV Leveling Guide 50-60: How To Level Alt Jobs Fast (Heavensward)
Mike Williams
FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter