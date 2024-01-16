Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Ahriman Cupboard
Table - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wide-eyed and winged cupboard designed in an ahriman motif.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
120 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Steel Ingot
4
Steel Rivets
4
Ahriman Tears
4
Walnut Lumber
4
Undyed Velveteen
4
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
35
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
123
Max Quality
555
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
