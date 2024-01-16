Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Ahriman Cupboard

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wide-eyed and winged cupboard designed in an ahriman motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
4
Item Icon
Steel Rivets
4
Item Icon
Ahriman Tears
4
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
4
Item Icon
Undyed Velveteen
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

