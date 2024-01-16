Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Ahriman Chair

Ahriman Chair

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wide-eyed and winged chair featuring a round back designed in an ahriman motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
4
Item Icon
Steel Rivets
4
Item Icon
Toad Leather
4
Item Icon
Ahriman Tears
4
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Item Icon
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

