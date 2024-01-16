Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Aetherial Arbor Hardware

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Metal components used in the construction of an aetherial arbor.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Bismuth Ore
5
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
5
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ore
5
Item Icon
Potent Igneous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
5
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Materials
Item Icon
Bismuth Ore
5
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
5
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ore
5
Item Icon
Potent Igneous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
5
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Materials
Item Icon
Bismuth Ore
5
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
5
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ore
5
Item Icon
Potent Igneous Glioaether
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
5
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

