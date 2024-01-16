Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Aesthete's Round Knife

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

51

47.6

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Slithersand
2
Item Icon
Brashgold Plate
2
Item Icon
Megalania Leather
2
Item Icon
Cobalt Alloy Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

placeholder
The Best Game Soundtracks of 2016
Nate Ewert-Krocker
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: The Sage Isn’t Quite The Combat Healer You’re Expecting
Mike Williams
Cold Cases: On Framing, Freedom, and Failure in Mystery Games
Kenneth Shepard