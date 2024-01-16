Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Aesthete's Hat of Gathering
Head - Item Level 490
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
332
Magic Defense
166
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+38
Perception
+405
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
490
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Slithersand
2
Duskcourt Cloth
2
Megalania Leather
2
Defthand's Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2800
Max Quality
8500
Characteristics
Required
Control
2195
Craftsmanship
2480
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2620
