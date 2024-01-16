Games
Aeolian Scimitar
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 55
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
52
Physical Damage
36.05
Auto-attack
2.08
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
79 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+10
Tenacity
+16
Vitality
+13
Determination
+12
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Darksteel Nugget
2
Basilisk Whetstone
2
Blunt Aeolian Scimitar
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
255
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
