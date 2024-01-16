Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Aeolian Scimitar

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

52

36.05

2.08

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
2
Item Icon
Basilisk Whetstone
2
Item Icon
Blunt Aeolian Scimitar
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

