FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Adamantite-barreled Culverin
Machinist's Arm - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
60
Physical Damage
52.8
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
MCH - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
321 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+54
Dexterity
+54
Skill Speed
+47
Determination
+67
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Birch Lumber
2
Wyrm Obsidian
2
Black Firesand
2
Hardsilver Ingot
2
Adamantite Nugget
2
Adamantite Rivets
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
