FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Abandon of the Vortex

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

47.79

2.56

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
1
Item Icon
Black Firesand
1
Item Icon
Vortex Feather
1
Item Icon
Wyvern Obsidian
1
Item Icon
Demimateria of the Vortex
1
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

