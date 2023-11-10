Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

FINAL FANTASY XIVNEWS

PUBLISHED

Struggling with FFXIV's Blunderville? Getting Randomly Put in a Solo Match is the Winning Strat

If you can't beat them, don't join them. Play alone!

Michael Hassall

For many, the Final Fantasy XIV x Fall Guys event, Blunderville, isn’t easy. In fact, it’s considered borderline Savage-tier content by a large majority of the community. 

Beyond the 24 other competitors, you’re also battling with FFXIV’s notorious server tick and latency issues, and server lag for those who don’t happen to live within striking distance of their Data Center. It would perhaps not be so bad if the top achievement didn’t require players to get 100 wins - a feat many have deemed on the level of an Ultimate or World First Clear in terms of difficulty.

Still, there is one way players have found to successfully secure a win, and it’s a little controversial. Beyond plug-ins and third-party tools which are obviously against the terms of service, some players have found that when they load into a game of Blunderville, they’re completely alone.

In response to a thread on Reddit titled “Is there a meta or strategy for winning Blunderville that I'm not familiar with?” one answer got a lot more attention than others. “Occasionally, the game will put you in a solo match” revealed u/Trooper_Sicks. “I've never had it happen myself for Blunderville but occasionally have seen it for Leap of Faith. So people are spam joining and leaving hoping they get a solo game for guaranteed wins.”

Another user confirmed the method. “I got my first win last night. I couldn't sleep so decided to play at around 4am. When I was in the ring waiting for people to join I could see people coming in and then leaving right away. And in the end I ended up all alone which was super weird.” said u/cute_little_ghost.

Fanbyte wasn’t able to confirm this exploit works, but there does seem to be a consensus that it is the case. Additionally, the “Solo Leap of Faith” lobby trick has been around for years, so it’s definitely possible Blunderville could have a similar issue.

Still many are not convinced or pleased that the game mode appears so difficult. “I wish there was a quicker way to abandon duty” noted u/Lilynnia. “The meta is cheating lmao” commented u/Cat_Dad_1997.

But not everyone is struggling. On Friday, Nov. 3, just three days after the release of the game mode, Japanese server player Syabumi G became the first to claim the It's A Blunderful Life IV achievement for 100 wins, and with it, the King Bean/Queen Bean title. The “strat” of winning 100 games was named the “shabu shabu” method after the player.

Want more Final Fantasy XIV news? Try our new Discord webhook, delivering the latest news straight to your Discord servers. Learn more about how to link it here, or go straight to the signup page here

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

