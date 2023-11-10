Struggling with FFXIV's Blunderville? Getting Randomly Put in a Solo Match is the Winning Strat

For many, the Final Fantasy XIV x Fall Guys event, Blunderville, isn’t easy. In fact, it’s considered borderline Savage-tier content by a large majority of the community.

Beyond the 24 other competitors, you’re also battling with FFXIV’s notorious server tick and latency issues, and server lag for those who don’t happen to live within striking distance of their Data Center. It would perhaps not be so bad if the top achievement didn’t require players to get 100 wins - a feat many have deemed on the level of an Ultimate or World First Clear in terms of difficulty.

Still, there is one way players have found to successfully secure a win, and it’s a little controversial. Beyond plug-ins and third-party tools which are obviously against the terms of service, some players have found that when they load into a game of Blunderville, they’re completely alone.

In response to a thread on Reddit titled “Is there a meta or strategy for winning Blunderville that I'm not familiar with?” one answer got a lot more attention than others. “Occasionally, the game will put you in a solo match” revealed u/Trooper_Sicks. “I've never had it happen myself for Blunderville but occasionally have seen it for Leap of Faith. So people are spam joining and leaving hoping they get a solo game for guaranteed wins.”

Another user confirmed the method. “I got my first win last night. I couldn't sleep so decided to play at around 4am. When I was in the ring waiting for people to join I could see people coming in and then leaving right away. And in the end I ended up all alone which was super weird.” said u/cute_little_ghost.

Fanbyte wasn’t able to confirm this exploit works, but there does seem to be a consensus that it is the case. Additionally, the “Solo Leap of Faith” lobby trick has been around for years, so it’s definitely possible Blunderville could have a similar issue.

Still many are not convinced or pleased that the game mode appears so difficult. “I wish there was a quicker way to abandon duty” noted u/Lilynnia. “The meta is cheating lmao” commented u/Cat_Dad_1997.

But not everyone is struggling. On Friday, Nov. 3, just three days after the release of the game mode, Japanese server player Syabumi G became the first to claim the It's A Blunderful Life IV achievement for 100 wins, and with it, the King Bean/Queen Bean title. The “strat” of winning 100 games was named the “shabu shabu” method after the player.