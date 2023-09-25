Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

ItemItem LvReq. Lv
Item Icon
2B Automaton		11
Item Icon
2B Card		11
Item Icon
2P Automaton		11
Item Icon
2P Card		11
Item Icon
4th-make Cuchulainn Card		11
Item Icon
4th-make Shemhazai Card		11
Item Icon
9S Automaton		11
Item Icon
9S Card		11
Item Icon
Aapoak		4201
Item Icon
Abalathian Bitterling		2051
Item Icon
Abalathian Mistletoe		1421
Item Icon
Abalathian Pipira		2751
Item Icon
Abalathian Rock Salt		1391
Item Icon
Abalathian Salamander		2151
Item Icon
Abalathian Smelt		351
Item Icon
Abalathian Spring Water		1421
Item Icon
Abandoned Amajina Mythril Mine Painting		11
Item Icon
Abandon of the Vortex		9550
Item Icon
A Battle Decisively Orchestrion Roll		11
Item Icon
Abel's Lance		56089
Item Icon
Abes Boots		11
Item Icon
Abes Gloves		11
Item Icon
Abes Halfslops		11
Item Icon
Abes Jacket		11
Item Icon
A Better Tomorrow Orchestrion Roll		11
Item Icon
Abigail Barding		11
Item Icon
Abomination Orchestrion Roll		11
Item Icon
Abraxas		56089
Item Icon
Abroader Otter		11
Item Icon
Absolute Lance		11