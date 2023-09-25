|Item
|Item Lv
|Req. Lv
|2B Automaton
|1
|1
|2B Card
|1
|1
|2P Automaton
|1
|1
|2P Card
|1
|1
|4th-make Cuchulainn Card
|1
|1
|4th-make Shemhazai Card
|1
|1
|9S Automaton
|1
|1
|9S Card
|1
|1
|Aapoak
|420
|1
|Abalathian Bitterling
|205
|1
|Abalathian Mistletoe
|142
|1
|Abalathian Pipira
|275
|1
|Abalathian Rock Salt
|139
|1
|Abalathian Salamander
|215
|1
|Abalathian Smelt
|35
|1
|Abalathian Spring Water
|142
|1
|Abandoned Amajina Mythril Mine Painting
|1
|1
|Abandon of the Vortex
|95
|50
|A Battle Decisively Orchestrion Roll
|1
|1
|Abel's Lance
|560
|89
|Abes Boots
|1
|1
|Abes Gloves
|1
|1
|Abes Halfslops
|1
|1
|Abes Jacket
|1
|1
|A Better Tomorrow Orchestrion Roll
|1
|1
|Abigail Barding
|1
|1
|Abomination Orchestrion Roll
|1
|1
|Abraxas
|560
|89
|Abroader Otter
|1
|1
|Absolute Lance
|1
|1