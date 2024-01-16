Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

9S Card

Item Details

Details

A legendary (★★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker: How to Unlock the New Female Viera Hairstyles
Mike Williams
FFXIV Patch 6.1: New Hrothgar Hairstyles Revealed, Thank the Twelve
Michael Higham
An Original Emet-Selch Story in New FFXIV x NieR Collab By Ishikawa Coming Soon
Michael Higham