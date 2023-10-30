FFXIV’s 6.51 Aloalo Island (Savage) Race to World First Live Tracker

While Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s patch cycle is slowly coming to an end, there’s still one more piece of super hard content left, and that’s Another Aloalo Island (Savage). The most challenging dungeon content in the game, Aloalo Island (Savage) will be the grounds for the final World First Race of Endwalker.

While the Race to World First community for FFXIV is still going strong, the status of the RWF with Square Enix is slightly confusing. Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida stopped congratulating World First winners in light of controversy over third-party tools. Conversely, the developers still make sure to stick to exact-release timing for patches that include content set to be raced, such as the Criterion Dungeons and Savage raids, meaning the patch's maintenance schedule will note that "this maintenance will not end before the scheduled ending time".

Fans and competing racers alike can tune in to watch this race on Twitch thanks to MogTalk, who will be monitoring the race on stream for the duration. Sponsored by CORSAIR, TokyoTreat, and Sakuraco, this race is a community event highlighting some of the very best FFXIV raiders across the globe. This includes the likes of Neverland, Aether Group 2, and previous Criterion Dungeon World First winners, Alice in Abyssos.

Where to watch the Final Fantasy XIV Race to World First for Aloalo Island (Savage)

As mentioned, the race will be broadcast on Twitch via MogTalk, which will act as an overall coverage hub of the race. Other statics may stream their progress, although many top Savage raiders, including Neverland, don’t. This article will be updated throughout the day with links to the streams of statics who are taking part in the race.

Little is known about Aloala Island, apart from the existence of a fairy boss, and the island setting. Details on the bosses will also be added to this article as they are discovered.

The previous Criterion Dungeon, Another Mount Rokkon (Savage), was completed after a day. The race is expected to take a similar time to tackle this time as well.

FFlogs

MogTalk Leaderboard

Race spreadsheet

Tuesday, Oct. 31

07:45am ET: The race kicked off late after delayed end to the maintenance. The leading teams cleared the Variant in just under 20 minutes, and started the Criterion, running into Ketuduke, a floating colorful whale. This whale was not letting up and immediately became the first wall for players. Can only imagine how difficult this guy is gonna be on Savage.

08:00am ET: Japanese Static LucreziaA claimed world first on Ketuduke, with no other teams making it this far.

11:00am ET: LucreziaA have now cleared 2/4 bosses (LucreziaA were world-first, clearing boss two at just before 10:00am), moving on to Fairy boss. (Statice) SLEIPNIR and LucreziaB (the other half of the JP Lucrezia static) hot on their heels. Statice seems incredibly complex, and is sniping people with its gun. The boss feels a little bit like an old Alexander raid with all the bombs and segment based attacks.

11:25am ET: LucreziaA just cleared Statice (3/4), on track to be the first team to clear Savage. This gives them a good chance of being the World First after a blazing start. Got to think that having a pair of light parties from your main Static has to be the way to go, given that LucreziaA is first place and LucreziaB is third place.

12:31pm ET: Cnut, an NA static, has finally surpassed some of the JP statics to and cleared Statice, progressing to Savage. They're racing neck and neck with LucreziaA who have had around an hour head start, and are on their second lock out, while Cnut just entered their first.

12:43pm ET: Cnut's streamer Tickle_Monster just ended stream after their first wipe on Savage, hiding their PoV perhaps for the rest of the race.

01:45pm ET: LucreziaA and Tonberries R Us are both on the final boss of Savage

02:30pm ET: Brotherhood, SLEIPNIR, and others have caught up to the leaders. Five teams are currently on Savage boss three, Statice.

04:12pm ET: LucreziaA have done it! They clear Savage leaving the rest of the teams in the dust. The Statice boss from Savage is just such a difficult task. The time between the end of Criterion boss three and competing Savage was over five hours. At the time of writing no other guilds seem close to matching LucreziaA.

This page will be updated as the race progresses to detail the current leaders.