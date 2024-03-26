Final Fantasy XIV
Dragon's Dogma 2
Destiny 2
Palworld
Pokemon
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
0Comments
FINAL FANTASY XIVGUIDES

PUBLISHED

What are Linkshells in FFXIV?

Learn about Linkshells - chatrooms in FFXIV!

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Newest

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.18 Patch Notes Summary; Data Centers, Job Changes, and More
Michael Higham
All Final Fantasy XIV Server Populations (March 2024)
Mike Williams,Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Maintenance Done, But Data Center Travel Stumbles [UPDATED]
Michael Higham