Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Palworld
Pokemon
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
0Comments
FINAL FANTASY XIVGUIDES

PUBLISHED

How to Get Leucogranite in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary

Liven up your sanctuary with Island Leucogranite.

Jordan Yang

About the Author

Jordan Yang

A geomatics professional graduated from the University of Waterloo, Jordan has been playing Final Fantasy XIV for over a decade since its open beta phases in 2013. Having clocked in north of 16,000 hours, Jordan has conquered the Ultimate raids, won his Saint of the Firmament title, and is always on the lookout for the next big challenge to test his skills. When not playing FFXIV, Jordan enjoys exploring niche music subgenres and practicing as a hobbyist flautist and pianist.

Newest

Related Posts

How to Get Rathalos Gear in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
How to Get the Interconnected Emblem in Destiny 2
merritt k
How to Get the Kuromaru and Shiromaru Minions in Final Fantasy XIV
Paulo Kawanishi