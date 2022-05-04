FFXIV Wondrous Tails Journal Guide

Leveling in Final Fantasy XIV can be a slog at times. However, there are systems to help ease the burden by speeding up the process and giving you additional rewards. One of those systems is the Wondrous Tails journal. By completing a series of duties each week, you’ll not only gain a chunk of experience but also have the potential to get various desirable rewards.

Khloe's journal also serves as a little extra boost to completing your Duty Roulettes each week. With some additional effort, the Wondrous Tails journal offers excellent rewards, especially if you're lucky enough to win the mini "Bingo" game.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

How To Unlock Wondrous Tails

The first step to engaging with the system is to unlock it. You need to have reached level 60 in at least one Disciple of War or Magic job. You also have to complete the level 58 main scenario quest “A Great New Nation” in order to unlock the town of Idyllshire.

Once those two requirements are met, you’ll be able to pick up the quest “Keeping Up with the Aliapohs” from the Unctuous Adventurer in Idyllshire. This quest will see you meet Khloe Aliapoh in Idyllshire (X:5.7, Y:6.0). It will also give you a brief explanation of the Wondrous Tails journal.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

How To Complete a Wondrous Tails Journal

Once a week, you can talk to Khloe in order to receive a new Wondrous Tails journal. This item will go into your Key Items inventory. If you plan to access the journal each week, I find it’s best to drag the inventory item to a hotbar.

The journal is divided into a few sections, but the most important section is on the top-left. This includes all of the duties that are available for completion. These are split into four rows of four types of duties — each row is randomly pulled from a pool of available duties.

Completing a duty listed in the Wondrous Tails journal will mark the corresponding square in the journal. You can then click on the marked section to complete it and gain a Seal. The Seals are in the top-right section of the journal. Collecting nine Seals is the easiest way to complete the Wondrous Tails journal. When you turn the journal in to Khloe, you’ll gain experience if your current Job is below level cap, and the choice of a treasure map, 500 Allagan Tomestone of Poetics , or an Allagan Gold Piece.

You can also gain additional rewards if your nine Seals complete lines horizontally, vertically, or diagonally on the 4×4 Seal Board. You will only receive one of the items in each tier, so choose carefully. One complete line will get you 50 Allagan Tomestones of the weekly-capped variety, one MGP Gold Card, or Khloe’s Bronze Certificate of Commendation, a token that can be turned in to Khloe for specific items. Two complete lines will give you 500 Allagan Tomestones of the uncapped variety, two MGP Platinum Cards, or Khloe’s Silver Certificate of Commendation. Finally, three complete lines will give you 20 MGP Platinum Cards, three Khloe’s Silver Certificate of Commendation, or one Khloe’s Gold Certificate of Commendation.

When Does Your Wondrous Tails Journal Reset?

The journals are a weekly item and do not carry over each week. They will reset each week on Tuesday during weekly reset. If you have not turned in a completed journal by then, you’ll have to talk to Khloe and receive a brand new journal. If you haven't finished enough of the stamps, she'll tell you that your journal is old and to get a new one from her. If you wait until later in the week to pick up a journal, you'll still have until the deadline listed in the book to complete it, which may extend past the Tuesday reset date. This just means that you'll be able to complete that journal and immediately pick up a new one if the days happen to overlap.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Using Second Chances to Complete the Wondrous Tails Journal

It’s entirely possible that you’ll be given a list of journal objectives that are too annoying or too difficult for you to clear. In that case, you’ll want to use Second Chances. These Second Chance points allow you to complete objectives that would otherwise be rather onerous — it’s all about allowing some flexibility in journal completion.

You gain a Second Chance point whenever you complete a duty where at least one party member is getting the first-time completion bonus. You can have a maximum of nine Second Chance points, and they’ll carry forward from journal to journal.

There are two ways to use the Second Chance points. The first option is Retry, which completes an incomplete duty objective at the cost of a completed duty objective. This allows you to cross off a duty you can’t complete with one you can easily do again. This is generally how folks use their Second Chance points.

The second option is Shuffle, which moves the Seals you’ve already gained to different positions on the 4×4 Seal Grid. This option is focused on potentially completing more lines for greater rewards from Khloe. For Shuffle to be available, you need to have anywhere between three and seven Seals.