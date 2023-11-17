How to Farm Allagan Tomestones of Poetics in FFXIV

In Final Fantasy XIV, one of the most common and readily available types of Tomestones are Allagan Tomestones of Poetics. Tomestones of Poetics are a legacy tomestone currency used for content that isn’t from the current expansion and are used to trade for gear, upgrades, Relic farm materials, and dozens of other items that were previously tied to other types of tomestones.

But despite being an abundant tomestone type (almost every duty in the game can give Allagan Tomestones in some amount) there are quick and slow ways of gathering them. Below are listed the best ways to farm Allagan Tomestones of Poetics in FFXIV, to help you max out that 2,000 Tomestone cap as quickly as possible.

Best Ways to Farm Allagan Tomestones of Poetics in FFXIV

Wondrous Tails

Image via Fanbyte/Square Enix

Wondrous Tails are the single largest amount of Allagan Tomestones of Poetics you can get, with 500 for any nine seals in the journal. Given that you’ll likely also receive them from running the duties in journal, its reasonable that a complete Wonderous Tails Journal can net you anywhere between 600-1000 in a single run. This is obviously gated to being weekly, but given you can breeze through a Wondrous Tails journal unsynced in under an hour, it’s a great way of obtaining Allagan Tomestones of Poetics.

Duty Roulettes

If you’re grinding any type of tomestone, you should absolutely be doing your daily Duty Roulettes, but even more so with Allagan Tomestones of Poetics. The following roulettes will give you these amounts:

Normal Raids - 80 Allagan Tomestones of Poetics

- 80 Allagan Tomestones of Poetics Alliance Raids - 120 Allagan Tomestones of Poetics

- 120 Allagan Tomestones of Poetics Main Scenario - 350 Allagan Tomestones of Poetics

- 350 Allagan Tomestones of Poetics Level 50/60/70/80 Dungeons - 100 Allagan Tomestones of Poetics

Additionally, you’ll receive bonus Allagan Tomestones of Poetics for completing duties where one or more of the players have not yet completed it (for duties below level 90). And, you should also make sure to do your Frontline PvP Roulette, as you’ll receive 50 of the currency for every completed Frontline match.

Duties

Image via Square Enix

Alliance Raids

All Alliance Raids, apart from the current tier, give 100 Tomestones of Poetics for completion. While Alliance Raids are a longer duty, at 100 tomestones per run, it makes them a great way of quickly farming tomes.

Dungeons

Dungeons are the most played content in the game, there’s literally hundreds of them, and you’re rewarded tomestones for completing every one that’s level 50, 60, 70, or 80. You’ll also receive bonus Allagan Tomestones of Poetics for helping first-timers complete these dungeons. These are often not small amounts of tomestones as well. For example, did you know that a level 50 dungeon like The Keeper of the Late rewards 100 Tomestones of Poetics for completion? It’s a huge amount for such a simple task.

Eight-Man Raids

All Normal Raids except from the most recent expansion give between 10 and 20 Tomestones of Poetics depending on tier, while Savage gives 15-30. While these are traditionally more difficult content, lots of the lower-level raids are comparatively simple, especially on Normal difficulty. You can quickly defeat these raids and get a nice stack of Tomestones.

PvP

PvP gives remarkably large amounts of tomestones for often very short investments of time. The average Frontline match is 10-15 minutes (they rarely reach their 20 minute time limit) and reward 50 Tomestones of Poetics. Crystalline Conflict rewards 20 tomestones, and is even quicker. It’s easy to mix in some PvP to enhance your grind.

Tribal Quests

Image via Square Enix

Tribal Quests are simple, repeatable, and reward small amounts of Tomestones of Poetics. Every single Tribal Quest, with the exception of the most recent expansion, can reward these, and as bonus, you’ll usually receive the Tribal Currency, and in many cases, a some experience if you've leveling a job. If you’re looking to grind Tomestones and level up your character quick, Tribal Quests are a must. You can do 12 quests a day, meaning around 120 Tomestones of Poetics for some easy fetch quests.

Other sources

There are hundreds of activities in FFXIV that have Allagan Tomestones as a reward: Hunts, FATEs, Treasure Maps, The Masked Carnivale, the Blue Mage Log, and even some quests. Generally, if you’re playing FFXIV, you should be unlocking Tomestones of Poetics just by enjoying the game. If one method is boring you, take a break and try something else. There’s no point burning yourself out obsessing with efficiency, especially not for this particular in-game currency.