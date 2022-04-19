How to Unlock the Namazu Tribe Quests in FFXIV

The FFXIV Namazu Tribe unlock quests are mercifully easier than their cousins, the Moogles, from Heavensward. Though you still might not know where to look for the little fish friends.

The Namazu are a non-combat faction in the world of Final Fantasy. Besides completing the prerequisite quests, you also need to have either a Disciple of the Hand or a Disciple of the Land at Level 60. That means Botanist, Miner, and/or a crafting job. Once you have at least one of those classes covered, the freshly unlocked Namazu will help you level them up even further with easy-to-earn XP. Not to mention they provide some nifty new items as well.

How to unlock the Namazu Beast Tribe in FFXIV

Before you can do anything, you need to finish the Level 64 Main Scenario Quest “All the Little Angels.” The relevant side quests that unlock the Namazu Tribe quests aren’t available in FFXIV until then.

Once you have the Main Scenario Quest requirement, head to the Yanxia region of Othard. There are two questlines to complete in this region. You can do either one of them first, but the next quest in each chain won’t unlock until you complete the one before it. The Namazu Tribal quests themselves won’t unlock until both series of quests are finished.

The unlock quests are not for Disciples of the Hand and Land. You need to play a combat class (i.e. a tank, DPS, or healer) to complete them all. They aren't too complicated, and there are also far fewer of them than the much-maligned Moogle quests that come before.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Now let’s start with the slightly longer of the two questlines:

Perchance to Hanami: Yanxia (X: 30.3, Y: 18.3) Gyorin the Namazu: Yanxia (X: 15.4, Y: 32.2) No Wealth Like Mineral Wealth: Yanxia (X: 16.8, Y: 31.1) Fresh Flesh: Yanxia (X: 16.8, Y: 31.1) Show Me the New Money: Yanxia (X: 16.8, Y: 31.1) Amber Alert: Yanxia (X: 15.0, Y: 31.6)

The second chain of side missions is actually even shorter. Once again: you can complete either of these sequences first or second, but you need to complete them both if you want to unlock the Namazu down the line.

Courage the Cowardly Lupin: Yanxia (X: 30.9, Y: 17.8) Kurobana vs. the Rice Sacks: Yanxia (X: 30.9, Y: 17.8) Kurobana vs. the Arrowheads: Yanxia (X: 30.9, Y: 17.8) Kurobana Holmes: Yanxia (X: 30.9, Y: 17.8)

Once both questlines are completed, players will need to find the quest called "Kurobana vs. Gyorin". It is located in Yanxia at X: 29 Y: 17.5. Then, the actual quest to unlock the Namazu appears, called “Something Fishy This Way Comes” in the region of the Azim Steppe (X: 17.4, Y: 37.5). Follow the questline with “One Size Fits All” in the Azim Steppe (X: 6.1, Y: 23.3) before finally unlocking the daily rotation of Namazu quests.

You can check the Tribe Quest allowances from the Timers section on the Duty menu. Your allowances are near the bottom of the screen. From this point forward the Namazu daily quests will always be available in the Azim Steppe for you to access.