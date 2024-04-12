Articles
Final Fantasy XIVInfinite CraftDragon's Dogma 2Stardew ValleyPokemonDestiny 2PalworldElden RingAnimal Crossing New HorizonsNo Man's Sky
0Comments
FINAL FANTASY XIVGUIDES

PUBLISHED

How to Get the Albino Karakul Mount in FFXIV

Don't waste any time getting your hands on this fluffy friend!

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Newest

Related Posts

FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – December 2022 Irregular Tomestone Guide
placeholder
Nerium,Ian T
How to Get the Chrysomallos Mount in FFXIV
placeholder
Mike Williams,Ian T
All Ishgardian Restoration Mounts and How to Get Them
Michael Hassall