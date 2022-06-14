In Final Fantasy XIV, Shared FATEs began back in Shadowbringers, and the grind to Rank 3 in its zones yields a hefty bounty in Bicolor Gemstones. For players looking to make easy Gil in FFXIV, or for anyone interested in Shared FATE rewards from Shadowbringers, we’ll break down what you can exchange your Bicolor Gemstones for in all six areas and explain how to unlock Shared FATE vendors in Eulmore and The Crystarium.
Shared FATE vendors have a few extra goodies, like Materia, Glamour Prisms, Dark Matter, and Cordials. Those items are available throughout all of the Shadowbringers Shared Fate vendors, so we’ll break those out separately. If you’re looking to collect everything from the Bicolor Gemstone grind, we’ve also got a list of FFXIV Endwalker Shared FATEs and rewards.
Tips for Grinding Shadowbringers Shared FATEs and Ranks
In our zone charts below, you’ll notice FFXIV Shared FATE rewards are available at different Ranks ranging from one to three. Every vendor offers new items upon reaching the next rank, and you start at Rank 1 by completing one FATE. You’ll reach Rank 2 after completing six FATEs and Rank 3 at the 60 FATEs milestone. After reaching Rank 3 in all of Shadowbringers’ six zones, Eulmore and The Crystarium will open up their exclusive vendors, both of which offer all of the zone crafting materials plus housing items and orchestrion rolls limited to these merchants.
While you’re working on grinding ranks in all of Shadowbringers’ Shared FATEs, pay close attention to an event’s progress on the map. If you’re on the other side of Lakeland and a FATE is at 90% completion, don’t waste your time trying to run there. You need to receive full credit for completing a FATE for it to count towards a zone’s progress, so that means getting the max reward of 72 Bicolor Gemstones per Shared FATE.
It’s worth noting you don’t have to complete a single FATE in any zone to access the Rank 1 offerings from the shop, either. If you’re capped on Bicolor Gemstones and want to grab crafting materials from Kholusia but haven’t completed a single FATE there, that’s fine. It’s essential to watch your Bicolor Gemstones and make sure you don’t exceed the 1,000 cap on the currency — that’s potential profit wasted. Always go to an area merchant, whether in Endwalker or Shadowbringers, and spend gemstones on something to sell.
FATEs are also a great source of experience, so pay attention to the level requirements in the zone you’re grinding. And if you’re in Kholusia or The Tempest, be on the lookout for players shouting about Formidable or Archaeotania spawns. Both of these are fights exclusive to these zones, rewarding their own unique currencies and a heftier bounty of 72 Bicolor Gemstones.
As a final note, Shadowbringers’ Shared FATE rewards are quite different from Endwalker. Most rewards in Endwalker that are not crafting items can’t be traded, so you won’t be able to sell them on the Market Board. However, in Shadowbringers, you can trade orchestrion rolls and furniture acquired from Bicolor Gemstones. It’s an easy way to make some quick FFXIV Gil, and work on alternate combat Jobs in the process.
Lakeland – Shared FATE Rewards and Ranks
Lakeland’s vendor, Siulmet (X: 35.5, Y: 20.6), is in Fort Jobb. FATEs throughout Lakeland are perfect for early Shadowbringers leveling, as their recommended participation level sits around 71.
|Item
|Bicolor Gemstone Cost
|Shared Fate Rank
|Deepshadow Barding
|350
|3
|The Source Orchestrion Roll
|350
|3
|Unchanging, Everchanging Orchestrion Roll
|350
|2
|Lakeland Riding Map
|70
|1
|Lakeland Elf Tree
|30
|1
|Gnoll Card
|20
|1
|Lakeland Flower Garden
|10
|1
|Smilodon Skin
|2
|1
|Silkmoth Scales
|1
|1
|Hoptrap Leaf
|1
|1
Amh Araeng – Shared FATE Rewards and Ranks
Amh Araeng’s vendor, Halden (X: 10.6, Y: 17.1), hangs out at the Twine Aetheryte. FATEs in this area hover around level 70 – 71 in the west, but when you return later in the Shadowbringers MSQ, you can participate in level 76 – 77 battles.
|Item
|Bicolor Gemstone Cost
|Shared Fate Rank
|Micro Gigantender
|400
|3
|Sands of Amber Orchestrion Roll
|350
|3
|Sands of Blood Orchestrion Roll
|350
|2
|Amh Araeng Riding Map
|70
|2
|Zonure Skin
|2
|1
|Ovim Fleece
|2
|1
|Ovim Meat
|1
|1
Il Mheg – Shared FATE Rewards and Ranks
The Bicolor Gemstone vendor in Il Mheg, Sul Lad (X: 16.3, Y: 30.8), is near Lydha Lran. These FFXIV SHB Shared Fates are home to battles for levels 73 – 74, with those requirements increasing the farther north you travel.
|Item
|Bicolor Gemstone Cost
|Shared Fate Rank
|Little Leafman
|400
|3
|Fierce and Free Orchestrion Roll
|350
|3
|Butterfly Specimen
|100
|3
|A Reason to Live Orchestrion Roll
|350
|2
|The Faerie Ring Orchestrion Roll
|350
|2
|Il Mheg Riding Map
|70
|2
|Keeper of the Keys Card
|60
|2
|Flower Basket Card
|40
|2
|Green Glider Skin
|2
|1
|Lorikeet Down
|2
|1
|Lorikeet Egg
|1
|1
Kholusia – Shared FATE Rewards and Ranks
The Kholusia vendor, Zumutt (X: 11.8, Y:8.8), is closest to the Tomra teleport. You visit this area at the beginning and end of Shadowbringers, so its FATE level requirements have pretty drastic recommend level differences. In the north, you’ll find FATEs hovering around level 78; in the south, they’re 70 – 71.
This area is also home to the FATE A Finale Most Formidable, which spawns a boss sharing the namesake – Formidable. The big froggy baddie gives you 72 Bicolor Gemstones at full credit and six Formidable Cogs for trading in Eulmore.
|Item
|Bicolor Gemstone Cost
|Shared Fate Rank
|A World Divided Orchestrion Roll
|350
|3
|Formidable Card
|200
|3
|The Quick Way Orchestrion Roll
|350
|2
|Forgiven Obscenity Card
|100
|2
|Kholusia Riding Map
|70
|2
|Island Wolf Fang
|1
|1
|Rail Tenderloin
|1
|1
The Rak’tika Greatwood – Shared FATE Rewards and Ranks
The Rak’tika Greatwood vendor, Nacille (X: 27.8, Y: 18.2), waits near the Fanow Aetheryte. FATEs in the La-Hee zone stick to the level 74 and 75 range, so change up your jobs accordingly as the encounters get a bit tougher.
|Item
|Bicolor Gemstone Cost
|Shared Fate Rank
|Butterfly Effect
|400
|3
|Civilizations Orchestrion Roll
|350
|3
|A Hopeless Race Orchestrion Roll
|350
|2
|Huaca Card
|100
|2
|Greatwood Planter
|100
|2
|Rak’tika Greatwood Riding Map
|70
|2
|Atrociraptor Skin
|2
|1
|Vampire Vine Sap
|1
|1
|Vampire Cup Vine
|1
|1
The Tempest – Shared FATE Rewards and Rank
The Tempest’s Bicolor Gemstone merchant, Goushs Ooan (X: 33.1, Y: 18.0), waits for you at The Ondo Cups. As Shadowbringers’ last zone, you can expect mobs here to hit a little harder, with FATE level recommendations hovering around 78 and 79.
Archaeotania, a FATE boss in The Tempest, spawns in the level 80 encounter The Head, the Tail, the Whole Damned Thing. Like with Formidable, you’ll get 72 Bicolor Gemstones for completing the FATE, along with the six Archaeotania’s Horns.
|Item
|Bicolor Gemstone Cost
|Shared Fate Rank
|Full Fathom Five Orchestrion Roll
|350
|3
|Stuffed Clionid
|100
|3
|Bedlam’s Brink Orchestrion Roll
|350
|2
|Neath Dark Waters Orchestrion Roll
|350
|2
|Therion Card
|250
|2
|Tempest Riding Map
|70
|2
|Amaurot Wall Lamp
|50
|2
|Akadaemia Prospectuses
|50
|2
|Sea Swallow Skin
|2
|1
|Cubus Flesh
|2
|1
|Hydrozoan Umbrella
|2
|1
Eulmore – FFXIV Shared Fate Rewards & Rank 3 Vendors
The Eulmore Bicolor Gemstone vendor, Pedronille (X: 10.5, Y: 12.1), isn’t available until you reach Rank 3 in every FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs zone. Pedronille sells all of the usual crafting materials, plus the fancy Wine Rack, Dancer Barding for Chocobos, and No Greater Sorrow Orchestrion Roll.
|Item
|Bicolor Gemstone Cost
|Indulgence Orchestrion Roll
|350
|Masquerade Orchestrion Roll
|350
|No Greater Sorrow Orchestrion Roll
|350
|Dancer Barding
|350
|Decadent Fruit Platter
|100
|Rope Stanchion
|25
|Wine Rack
|25
The Crystarium – FFXIV Shared Fate Rewards & Rank 3 Vendors
The Crystarium’s, Gramsol (X: 12.7, Y: 10.4), also isn’t available until you reach Rank 3 in all six of FFXIV Shadowbringers zones. Gramsol offers all of the crafting materials from those areas, in addition to exclusive goodies like the Amaro Hatchling minion, and housing furnishings like the Cardpaper Box and Milk Carton.
|Item
|Bicolor Gemstone Cost
|The Dark Which Illuminates the World Orchestrion Roll
|350
|Knowledge Never Sleeps Orchestrion Roll
|350
|Dancer Barding
|350
|Allagan Tomestone of Frivolity
|100
|Crystarium Wall Chronometer
|100
|Cardpaper Box
|10
|Milk Carton
|10