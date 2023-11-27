How to Farm Bicolor Gemstones in FFXIV

In Final Fantasy XIV, Bicolor Gemstones are not just pretty jewels. The currency is used for plenty of desirable rewards, but there's only one way to get it, and players will need to spend a significant amount of time in Shadowbringers and Endwalker zones if they want to farm up a bunch of them.

Bicolor Gemstones were added in Shadowbringers and carried over into Endwalker as the reward for doing Shared FATEs. They can be used to purchase various rewards from Gemstone Traders in all of the zones of the two expansions. Getting the currency isn't hard to do, but getting a lot of them quickly isn't exactly easy. Not only that, but to unlock all of the possible rewards, players need to rank up their FATEs in each of the zones to unlock highly desirable rewards.

How the Shared FATE system works

The Shared FATE system is the only way to get Bicolor Gemstones. Players who complete these FATEs will earn the currency after each one they complete. Each Shadowbringers and Endwalker zone will have a rank attached to it. Players start at rank one after they've completed one FATE in that zone. Then, the more FATEs you complete, the higher your rank will get.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Rank one only requires six FATEs to complete it. Rank two then jumps up to a hefty 60 FATEs to complete it until it caps at Rank three. So in total, players need to complete 66 FATEs in each zone to achieve rank three. To check what rank you are in any given zone, the information can be found in the Travel menu under Shared FATE.

Some vendors require players to reach rank three in that zone to get the highest level reward. This can include bardings, orchestrion rolls, and minions.

How to get Bicolor Gemstones fast

There is no trick to getting Bicolor Gemstones quickly. Players will either want to party up with others and complete the FATEs faster, or tackle them alone, which takes much longer. The only way to farm Bicolor Gemstones is to complete as many FATEs as possible, as quickly as you can. You'll also want to make sure that you have enough participation in a FATE to get the full reward. Each completed FATE will award 12 Bicolor Gemstones. Most rewards that are purchased with Bicolor Gemstones range from 100-350 in cost, meaning players will need to farm quite a few to get the rewards they want.

The best way to farm Bicolor Gemstones is to join a group that is doing them. There is a section in the Party Finder where players can advertise that they are completing FATEs, which will speed up the process and allow you to farm the FATEs faster. Alternatively, you could get your friends or FC members together to complete FATEs as a group if Party Finder isn't your thing. As a last resort, FATEs can be done solo, but it will take far longer to complete each one.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Where to trade in Bicolor Gemstones

In addition to a Bicolor Gemstone vendor in each Shadowbringers and Endwalker map, once you've unlocked rank three all of the FATEs in a particular expansion, vendors will appear in The Crystarium and Eulmore for Shadowbringers and Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han for Endwalker. These vendors will have all of the crafting materials from every zone, eliminating the need to travel to to several zones if you need different items.

The Bicolor Gemstone vendors have different rewards depending on which zone you are in. The vendors are marked with an image of the currency, making them easy to find on your minimap. The higher your Shared FATE in each zone, the more rewards will become available to you. Many of the more expensive items, such as Orchestrion Rolls and minions are only available for purchase once you've reached rank three in that zone.

Some of the best rewards come from the vendors in the cities, so players will need to spend a lot of time grinding for those Bicolor Gemstones and getting their rank up in order to glean some of the best rewards from the vendors.