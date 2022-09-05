FFXIV Endwalker Shared FATEs Guide

In Shadowbringers, Final Fantasy XIV introduced its Shared FATE system, giving players one more reason to hunt down special enemy mobs spawning in new zones. For every Endwalker (or Shadowbringers) FATE you complete, FFXIV rewards you with Bicolor Gemstones. Those gemstones are exchangeable in all six of Endwalker‘s new zones, with two exclusive Shared FATE vendors available to unlock later on.

Vendors in Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, Mare Lamentorum, Elpis, and Ultima Thule offer tons of crafting materials typically gated by farming enemies — a long, tedious grind when you’ve got millions of Gil to make. Bicolor Gemstones help you circumvent that grind, and these merchants also sell things like minions, orchestrion rolls, glamour, furniture, and Triple Triad cards.

FFXIV often adds items to these shops throughout an expansion’s lifecycle, so as of Patch 6.1, here’s everything you can get from Endwalker Shared FATEs, plus where to find all of the vendors and a few extra tips.

Tips for Grinding Endwalker Shared FATEs and Ranks

In our zone charts below, you’ll notice every Endwalker area has a Shared FATE Rank ranging from one to three. Every vendor offers new items upon reaching the next rank, and you start at Rank 1 by completing one FATE. You’ll reach Rank 2 after completing six FATEs and Rank 3 at the 60 FATEs milestone. After reaching Rank 3 in all of Endwalker‘s six zones, Radz-at-Han and Old Sharlayan will open up their exclusive vendors, both of which offer all of the zone crafting materials plus housing items and orchestrion rolls limited to these merchants.

While you’re working on grinding ranks in all of Endwalker‘s Shared FATEs, pay close attention to an event’s progress on the map. If you’re on the other side of Labyrinthos and a FATE is at 90% completion, don’t waste your time trying to run there. You need to receive full credit for completing a FATE for it to count towards a zone’s progress, so that means getting the max reward of 14 Bicolor Gemstones per Shared FATE.

It’s worth noting you don’t have to complete a single FATE in any zone to access the Rank 1 offerings from the shop, either. If you’re capped on Bicolor Gemstones and want to grab crafting materials from Elpis but haven’t completed a single FATE there, that’s fine. It’s essential to watch your Bicolor Gemstones and make sure you don’t exceed the 1,000 cap on the currency — that’s potential profit wasted. Always go to an area merchant, whether in Endwalker or Shadowbringers, and spend gemstones on something to sell.

FATEs are also a great source of experience, so pay attention to the level requirements in the zone you’re grinding. And if you’re in Thavnair or Ultima Thule, be on the lookout for players shouting about Daivadipa or Chi spawns. Both of these are fights exclusive to these zones, rewarding their own unique currencies and a heftier bounty of 60 Bicolor Gemstones.

As a final note, Endwalker Shared FATE rewards are quite different from Shadowbringers. They’re mostly untradeable, outside of the crafting materials, so you can’t rely on other players to grind for those orchestrion rolls and sell them to you.

Labyrinthos – Shared FATE Rewards and Ranks

The Labyrinthos vendor, Faezbroes (X: 29.9, Y:1 2.9), is closest to The Archeion teleport. You visit this area at the beginning and end of Endwalker, so its FATE level requirements have pretty drastic differences. In the northern area, along the Outer and Medial Circuit, Labyrinthos FATEs are levels 80 – 81. Around the Central Circuit, FATEs are primarily level 88, so keep those differences in mind when swapping jobs for experience.

Item Bicolor Gemstone Cost Shared FATE Rank Dreams of Man Orchestrion Roll 350 3 The Labyrinth Orchestrion Roll 350 3 Labyrinthos Warning Sign 100 3 Labyrinthos Riding Map 70 2 Luncheon Toad Skin 2 1 Yakow Chuck 2 1 Berkanan Sap 2 1

Thavnair – Shared FATE Rewards and Ranks

Thavnair’s vendor, Mahveydah (X: 25.8, Y: 34.6), is in Yedlihmad. FATEs along Saltwind’s Welcome and The Perfumed Rise are lower level 81 encounters, but the eastern area around The Shroud of the Samgha kicks those requirements up to around level 84 – 85.

This zone is also home to Davidipa, spawning on a little square platform in the southwest (X: 9.4, Y: 37.4). As a Special FATE, Devout Pilgrims vs. Daivadipa, you won’t see the boss on the map, but players typically shout when it spawns. As a reward for helping defeat the area boss, you’ll receive 60 Bicolor Gemstones, plus Daivadipa’s Beads to trade in Radz-at-Han.

Item Bicolor Gemstone Cost Shared FATE Rank Divine Words Orchestrion Roll 350 3 Prayers Repeated Orchestrion Roll 350 3 Thavnairian Dhow 100 3 Daivadipa Card 300 2 Thavnair Riding Map 70 2 Gaja Hide 2 1 Kumbhira Skin 2 1 Hamsa Tenderloin 2 1 Amra 2 1

Garlemald – Shared FATE Rewards and Ranks

Garlemald’s vendor, Zawawa (X: 12.9, Y: 30.1), hangs out at Camp Broken Glass. FATEs in this area start out around level 82 and go up to level 83 the further north you go.

This is also where you get that coveted Emet-Selch picture (Emperor Portrait) at Rank 3. No, it’s not tradeable, but you can ask a friend to buy one, make them a tenant in shared player housing, then have them place it down. Not that we’ve done that or anything.



Item Bicolor Gemstone Cost Shared FATE Rank White Snow, Black Steel Orchestrion Roll 350 3 Black Steel, Cold Embers Orchestrion Roll 350 3 Home Beyond the Horizon Orchestrion Roll 350 3 Emperor Portrait 250 3 Garlean Containers 100 3 Garlemald Riding Map 70 2 Ovibos Milk 2 1 Almasty Fur 2 1 Saiga Hide 2 1

Mare Lamentorum – Shared FATE Rewards and Ranks

Mare Lamentorum’s Bicolor Gemstone vendor, Tradingway (X: 21.8, Y: 12.2), is near Bestways Burrows. The moon is home to lower level 83 FATEs outside along the surface, with harder level 84 – 85 FATEs spawning in The Carrotorium and Greatest Endsvale.



Item Bicolor Gemstone Cost Shared FATE Rank One Small Step Orchestrion Roll 350 3 Welcome to Our Town! (Endwalker) Orchestrion Roll 350 3 Etheirys Globe 100 3 Mare Lamentorum Riding Map 70 2 Dynamite Ash 2 1 Lunatender Blossom 2 1 Mousse Flesh 2 1

Elpis – Shared FATE Rewards and Ranks

The Elpis vendor, Aisara (X: 24.4, Y: 23.4), waits near the Anagnorisis Aetheryte. FATEs in Elpis stick to the level 86 and 87 range, so change up your jobs accordingly as the encounter get a bit tougher.

Item Bicolor Gemstone Cost Shared FATE Rank Dreams of Man Orchestrion Roll 350 3 The Labyrinth Orchestrion Roll 350 3 Labyrinthos Warning Sign 100 3 Chief Keyward Lahabrea 200 3 Labyrinthos Riding Map 70 2 Luncheon Toad Skin 2 1 Yakow Chuck 2 1 Berkanan Sap 2 1

Ultima Thule – Shared FATE Rewards and Ranks

Ultima Thule’s Omicron merchant, N-1499 (X: 30.8, Y: 28.0), waits for you at Base Omicron. As Endwalker‘s last zone, you can expect mobs here to hit a little harder, with FATE level recommendations hovering around 88 and 89.

Chi, a zone boss rewarding currency for the Level Checker mount, also spawns here. Chi’s FATE, Omicron Recall, is another special encounter not visible on the map, but it spawns on the big square platform in the east (X:34.7 ,Y:21.1). As a bonus for defeating Chi, you’ll get 60 Bicolor Gemstones and Chi Bolts. Those bolts can be traded in Radz-at-Han for the mount.

Item Bicolor Gemstone Cost Shared Fate Rank Wee Ea 500 3 Close in the Distance Orchestrion Roll 350 3 Chi Card 300 3 Ea Card 200 3 Nekropolis Table 100 3 Ultima Thule Riding Map 70 2 Dynamis Crystal 2 1

Radz-at-Han – Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Unlock

The Radz-at-Han Bicolor Gemstone vendor, Sajareen (X: 30.8, Y: 28.0), isn’t available until you reach Shared FATE Rank 3 in all of Endwalker‘s six zones. Sajareen sells all of the usual crafting materials, plus the adorable Thavnairian Ribbon glamour and the best Endwalker bop, Perfumed Eves.

You can also pick up Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers from the Radz-at-Han gemstone trader (or Gadfrid in Old Sharlayan). These vouchers are tradeable, so you can sell them on the market board, and they tend to retain their value for a hefty sum. If you want to keep the vouchers for yourself, speak to Edelinea in Mor Dhona. She offers the Wivre Horn (mount) and Fallen Angel Wings glamour for 500 Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers each.

Item Bicolor Gemstone Cost Thavnairian Ribbon 800 Twilit Terraces Orchestrion Roll 350 Vibrant Voices Orchestrion Roll 350 Perfumed Eves Orchestrion Roll 350 Hannish Silk Rack 100 Bicolor Gemstone Voucher 100 Almasty Fur 2 Amra 2 Berkanan Sap 2 Bird of Elpis Breast 2 Dynamite Ash 2 Dynamis Crystal 2 Egg of Elpis 2 Gaja Hide 2 Hamsa Tenderloin 2 Kumbhira Skin 2 Luncheon Toad Skin 2 Lunatender Blossom 2 Mousse Flesh 2 Ovibos Milk 2 Petalouda Scales 2 Saiga Hide 2 Yakow Chuck 2

Old Sharlayan – Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Unlock

Old Sharlayan’s vendor, Gadfrid (X: 12.7, Y: 10.4), also isn’t available until you reach Shared FATE Rank 3 in all of Endwalker‘s six zones. Gadfrid offers all of the crafting materials from those areas, in addition to exclusive goodies like the Sharlayan Diadema glamour, housing items, and Endwalker era music.