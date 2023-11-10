FFXIV Nov. 13-14 Maintenance Schedule and Timer

Final Fantasy XIV is going down for maintenance to implement some hot fixes between Nov. 13 and Nov. 14. A shorter, standard maintenance, as explained and announced in the recent blog post, is scheduled to apply hotfixes to issues that have arisen after the release of Patch 6.51.

The maintenance also won’t see any additional content added, although it will coincide with the end of All Saints’ Wake on Nov. 13. The preliminary timer for the maintenance suggests it will last around four hours, but as is the case with shorter maintenance periods, it’s subject to a change in end time.

The game will go down late Nov. 13, or early Nov. 14, depending on your region. Here’s a detailed breakdown of when the game is going down and the expected end of maintenance for each region’s time zone:

FFXIV Maintenance Timers for Nov. 13-14:

North America:

Pacific Time (PDT) : 10pm, Nov. 13 - 2am, Nov. 14

: 10pm, Nov. 13 - 2am, Nov. 14 Mountain Time (MDT) : 11pm, Nov. 13 - 3am, Nov. 14

: 11pm, Nov. 13 - 3am, Nov. 14 Central Time (CDT) : 12am - 4am, Nov. 14

: 12am - 4am, Nov. 14 Eastern Time (EDT): 1am - 5am, Nov. 14

Europe:

Western European Summer Time (GMT) : 6am - 10am, Nov. 14

: 6am - 10am, Nov. 14 Central European Summer Time (CET): 7am - 11am, Nov. 14

Japan:

Japan Standard Time (JST): 4pm - 8pm, Nov.14

Oceania:

Australian Eastern Time (AET): 5pm - 9pm, Nov. 14

As per usual, Data Center Travel will be suspended 30 minutes before maintenance begins. Mog Station will also be disrupted, and the Companion App is undergoing maintenance during the same time period.

Anything new after this maintenance?

Unfortunately, this isn’t a new content update. It is expected to mainly be bug fixes and a few tweaks here and there. At most, there may be some PvP class balance changes, but none have been officially announced, so this could be wishful thinking.