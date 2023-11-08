The Newest Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Bundle Has An Exclusive Shader

Nearly every single month, Destiny 2 has an Amazon Prime Gaming special that typically includes a ship and a sparrow or ghost shell alongside a weapon ornament, emote, or something similar. Sometimes it even contains a secret. Back in February is also gave an unlisted Firmament emblem. For November 2023, there is no unlisted surprise, but there is something else: the exclusive Highlander shader.

You have until December 13, 2023 in about 34 days to claim this month's rewards. The full list of items is:

Playground Ride Exotic Emote

The Sundaresh Experiment 13-R Exotic Ship

Noble Steed Legendary Sparrow

Prime Exclusive Legendary Shader

Here's what it looks like in game. I hope you're a fan of plaid!

How to Redeem Twitch Prime Rewards

Once you've tied your account to Twitch Prime, visit the Special Deliveries kiosk next to Banshee-44 to pick up the rewards.