Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
DESTINY 2NEWS

PUBLISHED

The Newest Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Bundle Has An Exclusive Shader

The Highlander shader is a Twitch Prime Exclusive shader available until December.

Dillon Skiffington

Nearly every single month, Destiny 2 has an Amazon Prime Gaming special that typically includes a ship and a sparrow or ghost shell alongside a weapon ornament, emote, or something similar. Sometimes it even contains a secret. Back in February is also gave an unlisted Firmament emblem. For November 2023, there is no unlisted surprise, but there is something else: the exclusive Highlander shader.

You have until December 13, 2023 in about 34 days to claim this month's rewards. The full list of items is:

  • Playground Ride Exotic Emote
  • The Sundaresh Experiment 13-R Exotic Ship
  • Noble Steed Legendary Sparrow
  • Prime Exclusive Legendary Shader

Here's what it looks like in game. I hope you're a fan of plaid!

destiny 2 highlander.png

How to Redeem Twitch Prime Rewards

Once you've tied your account to Twitch Prime, visit the Special Deliveries kiosk next to Banshee-44 to pick up the rewards.

prime gaming highlander.png

New Destiny players will need to visit the Special Deliveries kiosk next to Banshee-44 before claiming this offer.

  • Step 1: Pick your platform and link your Bungie.net and Prime accounts.
  • Step 2: Log into Destiny 2 and visit the Special Deliveries kiosk next to Banshee-44 to collect your Exotic gear drop.
  • Step 3: Destroy your enemies and look good doing it.

Remember to pick up your Priming Gaming rewards - unclaimed content will begin to expire after a year.

About the Author

Dillon Skiffington

Dillon is the Senior Game Guides Editor at Fanbyte. He's been writing about video games for 15 years and has thousands of hours logged in FFXIV and hundreds of hours in Destiny 2.

Related Posts

The Fancies 2021: Some of Imran's Top Games of the Year
Imran Khan
The Newest Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Bundle Has a Secret
merritt k
Best Gaming Gifts for the Holiday Season 2018
John Warren