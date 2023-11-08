The Newest Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Bundle Has An Exclusive Shader

Nearly every single month, Destiny 2 has an Amazon Prime Gaming special that typically includes a ship and a sparrow or ghost shell alongside a weapon ornament, emote, or something similar. Sometimes it even contains a secret. Back in February is also gave an unlisted Firmament emblem. For November 2023, there is no unlisted surprise, but there is something else: the exclusive Highlander shader.
You have until December 13, 2023 in about 34 days to claim this month's rewards. The full list of items is:
- Playground Ride Exotic Emote
- The Sundaresh Experiment 13-R Exotic Ship
- Noble Steed Legendary Sparrow
- Prime Exclusive Legendary Shader
Here's what it looks like in game. I hope you're a fan of plaid!
How to Redeem Twitch Prime Rewards
Once you've tied your account to Twitch Prime, visit the Special Deliveries kiosk next to Banshee-44 to pick up the rewards.
New Destiny players will need to visit the Special Deliveries kiosk next to Banshee-44 before claiming this offer.
- Step 1: Pick your platform and link your Bungie.net and Prime accounts.
- Step 2: Log into Destiny 2 and visit the Special Deliveries kiosk next to Banshee-44 to collect your Exotic gear drop.
- Step 3: Destroy your enemies and look good doing it.
Remember to pick up your Priming Gaming rewards - unclaimed content will begin to expire after a year.