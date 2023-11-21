Destiny 2’s New Crossover Brings Witcher-Inspired Armor Ornament Sets

We're just a few days away from Season of the Wish, and Bungie previewed upcoming armor ornament sets inspired by the world of Witcher. Destiny 2's collaboration with CD Projekt Red brings a Ghost shell, Sparrow, ship, emote, and finisher.

The armor ornaments are inspired by Witcher's main character, Geralt of Rivia. The sets for each Guardian class are decorated in chainmail, stitched leather, tons of belts, and fur. The image of the ornament set also shows two swords on the back of each character, which could be part of the armor design, and scars reminiscent of Geralt. Also, like his medallion, a distinct wolf-like symbol sits on the chest of each class ornament. The middle-aged Ghost shell and boat-like ship are featured in the image, too.

This is one of many collaborations Bungie has done with major game studios this year. Sony acquired Bungie over a year ago, cosmetics inspired by Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and Ghost of Tsushima made their way into the Eververse store. Players also had the chance to dress up as Assassin's Creed characters from the first game, Odyssey, and Valhalla, and the Ghost shell was inspired by the classic Piece of Eden. This Witcher set will likely become available for Silver at the Eververse store when Season of the Wish launches on November 28.

Bungie still hasn't shown what Season of the Wish's armor and ornaments look like, but it's promotional art gave players a glimpse. Next season follows the story of Ahamkara wish dragons and the 15th Wish inside the Dreaming City.