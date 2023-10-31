Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
DESTINY 2NEWS

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Bungie Layoffs Reportedly Affected 100 People, 8% of Workforce

Another chapter in 2023's book of video game industry layoffs.

Alejandro Josan

On Monday, October 30, 2023, in a new chapter of video game industry layoffs, approximately 100 workers – reported by Jason Schreier at Bloomberg – were laid off from Bungie, which represents a total of 8% of the company’s 1,200 staff members. 

Since Sony just purchased them a little over a year ago, you might expect it to be the one clicking the red button on this one, just as they did for other of their studios, recent reports by Paul Tassi suggest that the ones behind these layoffs are no other than Bungie management themselves. This appears to be related to recent inside reports that Bungie was running a staggering 45% below yearly revenue projections.

Pete Parsons, on the other part, issued a brief message on X, marking October 30, 2023, as a sad day for the studio, and encouraging other companies to hire the people who were let go out of the blue.

According to reports, both from Bloomberg and IGN, The Final Shape, Destiny 2’s next expansion, and Marathon, Bungie’s new IP have been delayed.

In the case of The Final Shape, we are talking about a four-month delay from February to June. This would make Season 23 eight-months long, just about double the average length of a usual Destiny 2 season – unless Bungie has other plans.

What can we expect during that period, because after all, you could fit an entire Season during that delay. In the meantime, while this year has seen the best video game releases we have seen in a long time, 2023 has also been plagued with constant massive layoffs in the video game industry.

For the time being, we can only expect things to change due to PlayStation’s current restructuring. Let’s hope this doesn’t translate to more jobs being lost in an industry that is only expected to grow year after year.

About the Author

Alejandro Josan

Alejandro Josan is a video game guide and review writer and has been covering Destiny 2 for Fanbyte since June 2023. He has covered Destiny 2 for sites such as Gamer Journalist and PC Invasion. In every game that features class selection, tanks have always been his class of choice, making him the ideal Titan Guardian. Tier lists, seasonal content, and weapon god rolls are his main focus, and you will find him grinding for Pinnacle Gear every week.

Related Posts

bungie foundation, maui wildfire, maui
Destiny 2 Players Can Support Maui and Get a T-shirt and Emblem
Whitney Meers
Season of the Witch, Destiny 2, Bungie
Despite Layoffs, Destiny 2 Still Nominated for Best Community Support
Saniya Ahmed
Destiny 2, Bungie
Bungie Addresses Layoffs: “We Know We Have Lost a Lot of Your Trust.”
Saniya Ahmed