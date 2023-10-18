Bungie Fixed Issue With Crota’s End Challenge Mode Emblem

The Destiny 2 version of Crota's End launched over a month ago, and Bungie finally fixed an issue where some players who completed the Crota's End challenge mode in the first 48-hour contest mode couldn't get the A Broken Throne raid emblem. The emblem shows a shattered face of Crota with the Oversoul in the background.

Bungie Help tweeted that the emblem has been fixed with the 7.2.5 update this week. The developer added that "we have resolved the issue preventing the distribution of the "A Broken Throne" emblem. Qualifying players should now be able to claim the associated raid Triumphs and unlock the emblem to their account." So, all who earned A Broken Throne can check off the All For One and Superior Swordplay Triumphs, too.

The 7.2.0.6 patch notes originally stated that it was fixed, but players notified Bungie that it was still bugged out. For the past few weeks, players consistently reached out to Bungie, asking when they would get their hard-earned reward. Some players took to social media and the Bungie Help forum to link proof of their challenge mode completion. In a This Week In Destiny blog post from September 14, Bungie updated players that it was "creating a list of verified players who completed the Contest and Challenge modes, but who did not receive credit for defeating Crota during that timeframe." The developer reassured players that they would get their emblem, and now they can.

