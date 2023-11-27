Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
DESTINY 2NEWS

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Bungie Details Destiny's New Schedule, Delays The Final Shape

Bungie confirms The Final Shape's new release date and details post-Season of the Wish roadmap.

Saniya Ahmed

On the verge of Season of the Wish, the last season in Destiny 2, Bungie confirmed that The Final Shape expansion is delayed. Instead of releasing in February 2024, it is set to launch on June 4. 

After Bungie laid off employees last month, Bloomberg reported that The Final Shape was internally delayed to June next year. At the time, the delay was not confirmed by Bungie or made public by the developer. After weeks of speculation, Bungie broke its silence. 

The developer also said that Season of the Wish will run from now to February as planned, but new content "available for all players" will fill in the gap between then and June 4. 

So, here's the roadmap for post-Season of the Wish. In February, Bungie will release weekly quests called Wishes, and the Moments of Triumph event will launch, too. The annual Guardian Games will get moved up to March, and April brings two months of content for players — which is titled Destiny 2: Into the Light — leading to The Final Shape expansion. Bungie said that the Into the Light content "will prepare players for their Guardian’s journey into the Traveler." Although much wasn't said about PVP, players can expect three new Crucible maps in May. 

About the Author

Saniya Ahmed

Saniya Ahmed is an editor at Fanbyte covering Destiny 2 news, guides, and feature stories. She’s a long-time Destiny player who loves the game for its lore and is a Hunter main. Her bylines include GameSpot, IGN, WIRED, Game Informer, and more.

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 Release Time Guide: What to Expect
Diego Arguello
Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals Calendar Guide – Roadmap, Event Dates
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Season of the Lost Calendar Guide – Roadmap, Event Dates
Dillon Skiffington