Bungie Details Destiny's New Schedule, Delays The Final Shape

On the verge of Season of the Wish, the last season in Destiny 2, Bungie confirmed that The Final Shape expansion is delayed. Instead of releasing in February 2024, it is set to launch on June 4.

After Bungie laid off employees last month, Bloomberg reported that The Final Shape was internally delayed to June next year. At the time, the delay was not confirmed by Bungie or made public by the developer. After weeks of speculation, Bungie broke its silence.

The developer also said that Season of the Wish will run from now to February as planned, but new content "available for all players" will fill in the gap between then and June 4.

So, here's the roadmap for post-Season of the Wish. In February, Bungie will release weekly quests called Wishes, and the Moments of Triumph event will launch, too. The annual Guardian Games will get moved up to March, and April brings two months of content for players — which is titled Destiny 2: Into the Light — leading to The Final Shape expansion. Bungie said that the Into the Light content "will prepare players for their Guardian’s journey into the Traveler." Although much wasn't said about PVP, players can expect three new Crucible maps in May.