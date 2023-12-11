Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
Season of the Wish
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Rarest Items
DESTINY 2GUIDES

PUBLISHED

Destiny 2 Tigerspite God Roll Guide - PVE, PVP, & How to Get

Tigerspite is great for crowd-control in PVE, but helps you avoid confrontations in PVP.

Alejandro Josan,Stardust

About the Authors

Alejandro Josan

Alejandro Josan is a video game guide and review writer and has been covering Destiny 2 for Fanbyte since June 2023. He has covered Destiny 2 for sites such as Gamer Journalist and PC Invasion. In every game that features class selection, tanks have always been his class of choice, making him the ideal Titan Guardian. Tier lists, seasonal content, and weapon god rolls are his main focus, and you will find him grinding for Pinnacle Gear every week.

Stardust

Stardust is one of the people behind Clarity - D2 Research, a Destiny 2 project which provides highly trusted explanations of perks, mods, and more for websites like Destiny Item Manager (DIM), Light.gg, Foundry, and more!

Related Posts

season of the wish, armor, gear, weapon
Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Gear Guide - Weapons, Armor, Cosmetics
placeholder
Auri O'Neill
Destiny 2 Dad Build Guide — Weapons and Classes
merritt k
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor