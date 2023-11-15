Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Features

We're Still Missing a Grenade Launcher from Destiny 2: Lightfall

Igneous Hammer
Igneous Hammer is Still the Perfect Hand Cannon in Destiny 2
Stardust
Brya’s Love, Deepsight
Brya’s Love is the Swiss Army Knife of Scout Rifles
Stardust
Destiny 2, Bungie
Will Destiny 2 Developers Have To Crunch for The Final Shape?
Sahil Bajaj
Destiny 2, Bungie, The Final Shape
What Comes After Season 23 if the Destiny 2 Expansion Is Delayed?

Saniya Ahmed
Acosmic Destiny 2
Acosmic is the Worst Starter Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2

Stardust
deep dives, destiny 2, pressure trials, tier 7 deep dives, tier 7
Deep Dives Aren’t Perfect, but It Brings Something New to Destiny 2

Sahil Bajaj
titan, ahsa, savathun, the witness, destiny 2
Titan Was Always a Sea of Secrets in Destiny 2

Saniya Ahmed
Glaives Need to Be More Than Just Another Special Weapon in Destiny 2

Sahil Bajaj
Dillon Skiffington's Game of the Year List 2020

Dillon Skiffington
Everything Right and Wrong With Gambit in Destiny 2

merritt k
Who Was Lakshmi-2 This Entire Time in Destiny 2?

Saniya Ahmed
Bungie Explains Why This Season Dives Into Drifter’s Character

Saniya Ahmed
Neomuna Will Feature Large Scale Events in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Collin MacGregor
One Simple Trick to Fix Gambit in Destiny 2 (Drifter Hates It!)

merritt k
I Met a Guy Doing McDonalds Roleplay in Destiny 2

merritt k
5 Years On, Destiny 2's Most Dangerous Foe is Still a Guy With a Shield

merritt k
Bungie, It's Time to Get Rid of Power Level in Destiny 2

merritt k
Starfire Protocol and the Problem With Warlock Drip in Destiny 2

merritt k
What My Guardian’s Actual Nightmares Would Be In Destiny 2

Collin MacGregor