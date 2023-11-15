Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Item Database
Weapons
Builds
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Witch
Rarest Items
Destiny 2 Features
We're Still Missing a Grenade Launcher from Destiny 2: Lightfall
Igneous Hammer is Still the Perfect Hand Cannon in Destiny 2
Stardust
Brya’s Love is the Swiss Army Knife of Scout Rifles
Stardust
Will Destiny 2 Developers Have To Crunch for The Final Shape?
Sahil Bajaj
What Comes After Season 23 if the Destiny 2 Expansion Is Delayed?
Saniya Ahmed
Acosmic is the Worst Starter Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2
Stardust
Deep Dives Aren’t Perfect, but It Brings Something New to Destiny 2
Sahil Bajaj
Titan Was Always a Sea of Secrets in Destiny 2
Saniya Ahmed
Glaives Need to Be More Than Just Another Special Weapon in Destiny 2
Sahil Bajaj
Dillon Skiffington's Game of the Year List 2020
Dillon Skiffington
Everything Right and Wrong With Gambit in Destiny 2
merritt k
Who Was Lakshmi-2 This Entire Time in Destiny 2?
Saniya Ahmed
Bungie Explains Why This Season Dives Into Drifter’s Character
Saniya Ahmed
Neomuna Will Feature Large Scale Events in Destiny 2 Lightfall
Collin MacGregor
One Simple Trick to Fix Gambit in Destiny 2 (Drifter Hates It!)
merritt k
I Met a Guy Doing McDonalds Roleplay in Destiny 2
merritt k
5 Years On, Destiny 2's Most Dangerous Foe is Still a Guy With a Shield
merritt k
Bungie, It's Time to Get Rid of Power Level in Destiny 2
merritt k
Starfire Protocol and the Problem With Warlock Drip in Destiny 2
merritt k
What My Guardian’s Actual Nightmares Would Be In Destiny 2
Collin MacGregor
1
2
3
4