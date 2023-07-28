Final Fantasy XIV's Fan Festival opened with a keynote from the game's director and producer, Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida, who unveiled a plethora of news regarding the future of FFXIV. After first welcoming Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu onto the stage, Yoshi-P was later joined by Microsoft's Phil Spencer in a surprise announcement.

FFXIV first saw a console release on the PlayStation 3 in 2013, then released on the next generation's PlayStation 4 in 2014. Seven years later, the game saw an upgrade to the newest console in Sony's lineup, the PlayStation 5. While Windows had access to the game from the beginning, Microsoft's Xbox series of consoles had yet to see the game's release for multiple generations.

When asked about the status of an Xbox version in 2021 in an interview with EasyAllies, Yoshi-P explained that discussions with Microsoft were ongoing, and he was hopeful that players would get their hands on an Xbox version of the game. Supposedly there were holdups during meetings about the Xbox version not communicating with Sony's servers, disallowing cross-platform play and dividing the game's community.

Obviously, those negotiations have finished since it's now been announced that Final Fantasy XIV will release on both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

When does the Xbox version of FFXIV release?

While there is currently no specific date for the Xbox version's release, the game will launch in the window of Spring 2024, just in time for players to settle in Eorzea before the next expansion, Dawntrail, releases. The FFXIV community will get much bigger now that the game will become even more accessible to potential Warriors of Light.