FFXIV's Patch 6.5 Live Letter Part One Recap

Final Fantasy XIV has been riding the hype train all weekend with new exciting content planned for next year after the newest expansion, Dawntrial was revealed. The train isn't slowing down anytime soon either, since more information about Patch 6.5 was revealed during the Letter from the Producers Live from the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Players always have some idea of what to expect in patches like the upcoming Patch 6.5, but every now and then something gets thrown in as a surprise. The content people expect usually comes in the form of new quests, Trials, Dungeons, and side content like Island Sanctuary. Now, players have a better idea of what is to come in the newest patch.

This time, the Main Scenario Quests will be split into two parts, so players will get the first part in October, while part two will come in mid-January 2024. This is a departure from the normal release schedule, where Patch 6.5 would be the only

In case you missed the livestream, here's everything that was revealed during the Patch 6.5 Live Letter.

FFXIV Patch 6.5 - Growing Light

New Dungeon The Lunar Subterrane Director and producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" said this is one of the dungeons that will change halfway through

New Trials The Abyssal Fracture The Abyssal Fracture (Extreme)

New Unreal Trial The Singularity Reactor (Unreal)

New Alliance Raid Myths of the Realm Part 3 Thaleia

Duty Support for Stormblood The Drowned City of Skalla The Burn The Ghimlyt Dark Duty Support will now be available for all MSQ dungeons from A Realm Reborn through Endwalker

Variant and Criterion Dungeon #3 Aloalo Island Normal, Criterion, and Savage Neither of the two previous Variant Dungeons are required to be completed to unlock Aloalo Island

Job Adjustments There will be no big updates before 7.0 PvP Series Five begins Crystalline Conflict Season Eight will run from Patch 6.48 until Patch 6.51 Crystalline Conflict Updates Updating the mini-map and UI New Arena The Red Sands

Island Sanctuary New ranks and visions New gathering area in the wilds New materials, craftable items, crops, animals, isleworks handicrafts, and structures Flicitous Favors Unlocked with the completion of Patch 6.5 sanctuary progression The felicitous furball will issue individualized requests for handicrafts production Shipping these handicrafts hields special tokens tradeable for exclusive rewards

Fall Guys Collaboration A Fall Guys themed activity is coming in Patch 6.5x

Miscellaneous Updates New Custom Deliveries Margrat Ability to store optional items in the armoire IL restrictions for Duty Roulette: Alliance Raid based on level Option to sort teleport locations by expansion New reward for getting all the Trial mounts from 6.x Stormblood added to the free trial

Patch 6.5x Allied Tribe Quests (Patch 6.55) Tataru's Grand Endeavor Continues (Patch 6.55) Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.55) Further Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.55) Next Splendorous Tools (Patch 6.51)



More information about Patch 6.5 and a release date will be made available in the next Live Letter, which currently has no scheduled date.