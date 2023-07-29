Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Updated

When Does Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.5 Release?

We're at the beginning of the end for Endwalker.

Mills Webster

During Final Fantasy XIV's Live Letter from the Producer 78, which took place in front of a live audience at the North American Fan Festival, FFXIV director and producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida unveiled the release date for the upcoming Patch 6.5, titled "Growing Light."

Yoshi-P stated that Patch 6.5 would plant the seeds of the story of the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail, and how the next saga will begin. The Japanese subtext beneath the English "Growing Light" title contains a small hint about one of the main focuses of this patch's story – the brooding Zero. Introduced in Patch 6.2's Main Scenario Quests, Zero has been one of the major new allies that the Warrior of Light has made post-Endwalker, and their story is constantly evolving.

FFXIV Growing Light Title

FFXIV's Patch 6.5 will split its story into two parts, with Part one releasing with the major patch and Part two coming in the intermediary Patch 6.55. This is a rare scenario regarding story content, as most Main Scenario-related quests are only released during the major patches.

When does FFXIV Patch 6.5 release?

Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.5 will launch in early October 2023, beginning the story of Growing Light, with the following Patch 6.51 set to release later in the month. Patch 6.55, which will contain Part 2 of Growing Light, is slated to release in mid-January 2024.

Upcoming schedule for Patch 6.5
Image via Square Enix

With Dawntrail on the horizon, this patch brings a pivotal moment for fans curious about how the Warrior of Light's journey will take them to Tural and the new world.
 

