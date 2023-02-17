The FFXIV Shadowbringers Soundtrack is Now Streaming for Free

If you’re looking to stream some FFXIV music (particularly the Shadowbringers soundtrack) you’re in luck. Death Unto Dawn, the OST named after a patch from the aforementioned expansion, is now free on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and a whole lot more. It’s never been easier to listen to the best music from the entire Final Fantasy franchise (at least in my opinion).

Specifically, the album includes 84 songs from content ranging between Patches 5.1 and 5.5. That means stuff like “The Queen Awakens” from the post-expansion Bozja content as well as the NieR: Automata raid songs. Just to namedrop a few of my personal favorites. But, basically, you can’t go wrong with any of them. It’s nothing but bangers all the way down. Even if you’re not a fan of FFXIV as a game, you’ve got to admit that composer Masayoshi Soken is an absolute musical maniac, and Shadowbringers brought out some of his best work to date.

And for those of you that remember the name “Death Unto Dawn” from more than just patch notes, this is in fact the same album that was released physically back in late 2021. So, it’s not technically anything new for the diehard fans. Today just marks the first time the music has been made officially free to stream.

Speaking of which, you can find a full list of platforms where the OST is available right here. If you decide to listen on Spotify, like me, it’s also maybe worth noting that the link takes you to a Japanese language version of the track lists. Though you can still find a version of the album with English track titles by simply searching “Death Unto Dawn” in the app.

Lastly, if Shadowbringers didn’t have your favorite set of songs, the Endwalker original soundtrack has also been available for some time now. Though you need to purchase that as either a blu-ray or in its downloadable version. No free streaming for that one yet (at least not officially).