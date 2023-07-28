Stormblood to be Included in Final Fantasy XIV's Free Trial

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV are all too familiar with the game's free trial and the perks it includes. During the opening keynote of FanFest, FFXIV director and producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida announced that the Stormblood expansion is coming to the free trial for unsubscribed players to experience.

Stormblood, the second expansion added to Final Fantasy XIV in 2017, takes the Warrior of Light to the far east and introduces some fan-favorite characters throughout its story. It increased the level cap to 70 from Heavensward's 60 and added two new jobs in the form of Samurai and Red Mage.

In the upcoming Patch 6.5, players using the free trial will now have access to Stormblood and the content it brings, like new duties, new areas to explore, and the two jobs previously unavailable to them. The trial also includes the raised level cap to 70, so there will be even more to do for players who have yet to purchase a subscription.

However, the restrictions for those on the free trial will still be in place. Player trade is unavailable, as well as the market board. Parties can't be formed without the help of a Warrior of Light with a paid subscription, and playing using the free trial restricts players from joining a Free Company. So while the playable content is there, the social interaction, arguably one of the most important aspects of any MMO, isn't.

Stormblood offers plenty of new sights to see and battles to face. Thanks to the upcoming Patch 6.5, even more players will be able to experience the many new additions this expansion brings.