Omega Protocol (Ultimate) World First Race Tainted By Use Of Third-Party Tools

Last week, The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) was added to Final Fantasy XIV. The encounter was the latest ultra-hard fight, stretching veteran raiders to their limits to clear it. Just prior to the weekly reset, Team Unnamed_ squeezed through with a clear.

The victory was short-lived though. A user on Twitter posted video proof of Unnamed_ using zoom hacks, which allow you to zoom out further than the standard game camera allows, and other add-ons to clear the fight. Of course, this is against the terms of service for Final Fantasy XIV, and so it’s also against the World First rules.

In response, it seems that the clear has been revoked altogether. Haruka Setsuna (translation via Reddit user Klashkari), a Ninja in the Unnamed raid, posted a screenshot of a conversation with a Game Master letting them know the Title and Achievement for the clear would be revoked and asking them to discard the weapon created from the spoils.

If you’ve been keeping track of the previous World First races, then you’ll know that the use of third-party tools also cast a heavy shadow over the previous Ultimate, Dragonsong’s Reprise. Back in May of last year, FFXIV creative producer Naoki Yoshida congratulated many of the teams that completed the encounter, but noted extensive use of add-ons to make those clears possible. So the fact that The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) turned out the same way after Yoshida’s previous warnings has made him none too happy.

“We are aware of information that is being spread regarding the use of third-party tools within The Omega Protocol (Ultimate)—we are conducting an investigation on the matter, including reviewing of reports we have received, as well as self-confessions and other information,” Yoshida says in a message on the official Lodestone blog. “In the event that we confirm the use of third-party tools through this investigation, we will enact penalties such as temporary account suspension or permanent account bans to those involved.”

Yoshida stressed repeatedly that the use of third-party tools are not allowed in FFXIV. The team tends to turn a blind eye to add-ons that don’t directly affect gameplay, like Teamcraft or Anamnesis, but technically use of any of them is against the terms-of-service. The add-ons used in these clear definitely have an effect on gameplay.

“I have come across posts from individuals that say things along the lines of, ‘Yoshida allows the use of third-party tools, so it’s fine to use them.’ However, let me make it clear that I have never permitted the use of these tools. You may find information below from past posts and livestreams which outline my stance and policies surrounding third-party tools,” he adds.

He also mentions his clear dissatisfaction with players who have cleared the fight leaking the final cutscenes. He notes that an involved player sent a “cleverly disguised but illicit information packet” that allowed them to replay the cutscenes via The Unending Journey system. Yoshida says that the team has enacted penalties against the offending account.

“It is extremely disappointing for me personally to see this commotion surrounding third-party tools once again in the wake of what happened with Dragonsong’s Reprise (Ultimate). As the individual who is entrusted with full supervision over FFXIV, it is my responsibility to enact countermeasures and police the use of these tools, as well as educate people to not use these types of third-party tools—this is especially unfortunate when I, as a gamer, am cheering on everyone who is learning this content by trial and error and putting in the effort to clear,” says Yoshida.

Yoshida acknowledges community conversations about an official World First race and says that topic needs to be discussed internally. He also explains that Ultimate encounters are designed to be completed without third-party tools, so those using them actually trivialize the meaning of their creation. In the end, Yoshida is very sad that certain players are making him have to step in and lay down the law time and time again.