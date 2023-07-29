New Reward for Earning Trial Mounts Coming in Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.5

Each expansion of Final Fantasy XIV introduces a series of Trials, eight-man Duties that have the party face off against powerful bosses, and their Extreme difficulty versions drop rewards such as weapons, crafting materials, and mounts. During FFXIV Live Letter 78, director and producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida announced that a new reward can be earned by players who collect all of these mounts found in Endwalker.

Players can easily find Party Finder listings for mount farms of the various Trials across FFXIV's many expansions. The respective mount for each Trial isn't guaranteed to drop after defeating the Duty's boss, forcing some Warriors of Light to make upward of 99 separate successful runs before obtaining the mount. Although they may not see the mount in question drop in those attempts, completing the Extreme Trial earns a token that can be exchanged with various NPCs after collecting a whopping 99 of them.

After earning each mount in an expansion, players unlock a quest that recognizes their achievement in collecting these sets of legendary creatures. After all of the mounts assemble, the Warrior of Light earns yet another as a symbol of their hard work.

Endwalker introduced the Lynx mounts as rewards for completing its various Extreme Trials. At the time of writing, there are currently six Lynxes to obtain, though a seventh is likely to come with the recently announced Trial, "The Abyssal Fracture," which was also revealed during the Live Letter. Unlocking each Lynx will award a new mount that, surprisingly, doesn't fit the expansion's theme like the rewards that came before it.

Yoshi-P explained during the mount reward's unveiling that it is based on pixel art created by the legendary Yoshitaka Amano, who has worked on illustrations, character designs, and logos for the Final Fantasy series since its inception. Though this new reward may not fit with the Lynx motif given to its prerequisite mounts, there's no doubt that riding a throne carried by a dragon is more than adequate in acknowledging the hard work Warriors of Light put in to achieve it.