Updated

New Items Celebrating Fan Festival 2023 Added to Final Fantasy XIV's Online Store

Your friends can sit on the back because the sidecar is reserved for Alpha.

Mills Webster

In celebration of the upcoming Fan Festival 2023, Square Enix has added new items to be purchased from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. Among these items are orchestral versions of expansions' title themes, a new two-seated mount, and a surprise set of new cheer emotes.

The Garlond GL-IS mount, a magitek motorcycle with a sidecar reserved for the adorable Alpha, had been speculated to be a possible item gifted to Fan Fest attendees. What was unexpected, however, was for it to release before the festivities began. A previously released motorcycle mount, the SDS Fenrir, was gifted to attendees of Fan Festival 2018 and added to the Online Store for purchase after the festivities ended.

Showcase of Garlond GL-IS
Image via Square Enix

Many of the items added to the Online Store state they were available at the 2023-2024 Fan Festival events. However, at the time of writing, it is still being determined if these items will be given to festival goers. Fanbyte reached out to Square Enix for clarification, but an answer was not immediately received.

New cheer emotes added for Fan Festival 2023.

Here are all of the items added to the online store in preparation for Fan Festival 2023:

  • Garlond GL-IS Mount (Garlond GL-IS Ignition Key)
  • Emote: Advent of Light (Ballroom Etiquette - Heroic Landing)
  • Emote: Fan-tastic Cheer Set
    • Cheer On: Bright (Ballroom Etiquette - Improper Praise #4)
    • Cheer Wave: Violet (Ballroom Etiquette - Improper Praise #5)
    • Cheer Jump: Green (Ballroom Etiquettte - Improper Praise #6)
  • Eorzean Symphony Orchestrion Roll Set
    • Shadowbringers (Orchestral Version) Orchestrion Roll
    • Endcaller (Orchestral Version) Orchestrion Roll
    • Your Answer (Orchestral Version) Orchestrion Roll
    • Close in the Distance (Orchestral Version) Orchestrion Roll
    • The Final Day (Orchestral Version) Orchestrion Roll
  • Pulse Orchestrion Roll Set II
    • Unbreakable (Pulse) Orchestrion Roll
    • Equilibrium (Pulse)Orchestrion Roll
    • Beauty's Wicked Wiles (Pulse) Orchestrion Roll
    • I Am the Sea (Pulse) Orchestrion Roll
    • A Long Fall (Pulse) Orchestrion Roll

Two items from the previous Moonfire Faire event, the Summer Sunset Attire and Authentic Summer Bonfire, were also added in anticipation of the upcoming in-game event expected sometime in mid-August. While most event pages list that previous years' rewards are available to earn through in-game methods, these two can be safely crossed off of the list of items to expect to be available for Moonfire Faire 2023.

