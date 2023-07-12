Final Fantasy XIV’s Stream Schedule for Las Vegas Fan Fest Brings New Live Letter and Keynote

Final Fantasy XIV‘s Las Vegas Fan Festival 2023 draws near, and while only some could get a ticket to attend the event in person, fans can still watch the event live from the comfort of their home. Square Enix released a full schedule for the two-day event, and there’s plenty for participants and viewers to look forward to.

Those who plan to watch the event from home can find the broadcasts on either the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitch channel or the official YouTube channel. While viewers watching the event remotely will be able to see most of the events Fan Fest has to offer, Square Enix stated in the official schedule that it would not broadcast any of Fan Festival’s concerts or performances. However, every event leading up to that will be available to watch for those unable to attend in person.

FFXIV Fan Fest 2023 schedule (all times in PDT):

Friday, July 28, 2023

Keynote – 10am PST to 11:30am

Opening Ceremony – 11:30am to 12pm

A Realm Revisited – 1pm to 2pm

Beginning from the End: The Annotated Endwalker – 2pm to 4pm

Glamoured to Life – Cosplay Walk – 5pm to 6pm

Piano Performance – 7pm to 8pm

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXXVIII – 10:00am to 11:30am

Crystalline Conflict Regional Championship 2023 North America – 1:00pm to 3:00pm

Speaking the Language of Creation – 4:00pm to 5:00pm

THE PRIMALS Live in Concert – 7:00pm to 8:30pm

For fans of Final Fantasy XIV hoping to get an update for Patch 7.0 and the game’s next expansion, they’ll want to tune into the keynote that kicks off the event. Historically, upcoming expansions were announced in the year’s fourth quarter, with a summer release date in the next year until Covid threw developers off schedule.

Each of the game’s first three expansions was announced in October or November and released in June or July. The latest expansion, Endwalker, was the outlier and changed that trend, as it was announced Feb. 5, 2021 and released Dec. 7, 2021. However, the pandemic and the difficulties it brought are likely to blame for the change.

Now nearly two years after Endwalker‘s release, news regarding the next expansion should come soon if Square Enix follows previous trends, making the keynote a prime opportunity to show off what the future has in store for Final Fantasy XIV.