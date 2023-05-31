Final Fantasy XIV Is Turning Automatic Housing Demolition Back on in Europe

Back in February, the Final Fantasy XIV team decided to suspend the automatic housing demolition timer once again. The timer automatically clears any housing plots that the owner has not visited in 45 days. The demolition happens after a number of warning emails are sent to the absent owner.

Square Enix has previously paused the automatic housing demolition system in certain regions depending on real-world events. It shut the timer off in all regions due to issues surrounding the launch of the Endwalker expansion. The team also shut it down in March of last year because of the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and in February of this year due to the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

The latter suspension of the service is the one that’s being reversed soon. At the time, automatic demolition was suspended in all Chaos and Light Data Center worlds, meaning the entire European data center. The service will resume on June 21 around 8:00 a.m. GMT.

Users who have entered their estate at least once during the suspension period will start from zero, meaning the count will start on June 21. Those who have not visited their estate during this time will resume at the time remaining when the February suspension went into effect. You can confirm your automatic demolition status by checking “Timers” and then the “Estate” tab.

“Please be advised that this window will only display the number of days until the automatic demolition takes place and not the exact time. We strongly urge you to enter your estate well before the scheduled date for the automatic demolition,” says Square Enix in the official Lodestone blog post.