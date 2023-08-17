Final Fantasy XIV Hosts Massive Online Store Sale For 10th Anniversary

Final Fantasy XIV has been out for a decade now, and the game is celebrating in a multitude of ways, including a new sale for the online store, which includes some new items and some discounts on older items.

Typically when there's a sale, it's only on a few items, but it seems Square Enix is going all out for it's 10th anniversary and has placed a large selection of its items on sale, including some older mounts, emotes, outfits, level skips, Fantasias, and more.

In addition to the sale, there is a new outfit, the Magitek Attire, a new emote, Magic Trick, some portraits for housing decoration, and the Clockwork Solus minion is now available on the store. While the Magitek Attire is completely new and hasn't been seen before, the Magic Trick emote was previously only available in China, and the Clockwork Solus minion was available for last year's The Rising event.

FFXIV introduces Magitek Attire on Mogstore

The Magitek Attire is great for those who like a more cyberpunk look, as it includes a futuristic looking jacket, pants, and even headphones. Because it's one of the newer items, it isn't on sale, but a lot of fans are already clamoring over how good it looks. Although the headphones look a bit wonky on some models, it is available on all races and genders.

Image via Square Enix

As for the sale, there are a wide variety of items on sale for players to pick up, including mounts, minions, emotes, outfits, and more. Most notably, all of the story and level skips are on sale, and Fantasias are on sale as well. Most items are discounted at 30 percent off, which is a fairly typical discount for most sales on the website.

The Final Fantasy XIV 10th anniversary sale runs until Sept. 12 at 11:59am PDT, so players have a ton of time to figure out what in-game items they want and get them on a good sale.