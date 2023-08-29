FFXIV Voice Actors Test Their Culinarian Skills for 10th Anniversary

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn's release, four of the game's current English voice actors have gotten together to test their culinarian skills. In a video released on the FFXIV YouTube channel, Robert Vernon (Estinien Wyrmblood), Peter Bramhill (Thancred Waters), Colin Ryan (Alphinaud Leveilleur), and Bethan Walker (Alisaie Leveilleur) were tasked with re-creating the birthday cake from the game's eighth anniversary.

The four voice actors watched Kim-Joy's video on making the cake a single time for reference. Then, they had to assemble the cakes themselves. They split up into two teams: Vernon and Bramhill made one cake, while Ryan and Walker made the other. Luckily, they seem to have been provided with the base cake, as well as some frosting and fondant. Even so, they had to tackle the hardest part themselves: the decorations.

Making FFXIV monsters out of food, without a reference, sounds pretty difficult, and the end results were about as hilarious as expected. They weren't exactly winning in the aesthetics department, and it certainly wasn't for lack of trying; the four of them all took their task very seriously. That being said, there is something endearing about their misshapen cactuars, chocobos, and spriggans.

Image via Square Enix

Ultimately, their effort paid off, providing invaluable entertainment to FFXIV fans who watched it. They didn't perfectly capture the original cake's charm, but they made it their own. Above are the final results: Vernon and Bramhill made the cake on the left, while Ryan and Walker made the cake on the right. Although not quite as impressive as the original, each cake has its own FFXIV charm.