Final Fantasy XIV Adds New Outfit and Sale to Mog Station

Early this morning, Final Fantasy XIV’s online store added a brand new outfit and a sale on some other items. With the Make It Rain Campaign starting today, it’s the perfect time to discount some emotes and furniture from past years of the event. But the star here is the new glamour — the Seigneur’s Attire.

In true Final Fantasy fashion, the Seigneur’s Attire features sleek leather and a plethora of belts and straps. It features a floppy beret on top, an ankle-length cape with fur at the shoulders, and simple lace-up boots. Fans have already made comparisons to the costuming of Game of Thrones, and are commenting that it’s giving Jon Snow vibes, for better or worse. The outfit is fully dyeable, but as usual, Hrothgar and Viera players will have to go without the hat. The outfit is priced at $18, which is pretty standard for full costume sets on the online store.

As for the sale, four emotes and one furniture item from past Make It Rain Campaigns are going for 30 percent off. The emotes include Vexed, Consider, Senor Sabotender, and Eureka, while the furniture item is the Authentic Senor Sabotender Trophy. While 30 percent may not seem like all that much ($1.40 instead of $2, for the emotes), items on the online store don’t tend to go on sale for less. So, if you’ve been eyeing any of the on-sale items, now’s the time to grab them. The sale ends on July 23, at 11:59pm PDT.

Along with the sale, last year’s emote from the Make It Rain Campaign is now available to buy. Show Right and Show Left are cute emotes that let your character kneel and show off whatever they’re next to in a cloud of gold sparkles — great for hyping up your buddies in-game.