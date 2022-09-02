Final Fantasy Uniqlo Shirts Back in Stock, Including the FFXIV Scions One

Earlier this year, Square Enix collaborated with Japanese clothing company Uniqlo to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy. The retailer put out a series of limited-run t-shirts with designs for each mainline Final Fantasy game. Several designs sold out fast, while others were not so popular. One that flew off the racks the first time was the Final Fantasy XIV shirt. Well, the Final Fantasy Uniqlo shirts are back in stock now, including the FFXIV one. But you can assume they won’t be for long.

At the time of writing this, the FFXIV shirt is available in sizes XXS, small, medium, and large. These shirts go for $19.90 USD a piece. The shirt features a collage of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn around the group name and “Final Fantasy XIV” signed at the bottom. The back of the shirt also has the Azem stone with “The Seat of Azem” around it.

I’d gladly where a shirt with photos of my best friends who have saved the world time and time again. Catch me at your local party with Y’shtola, Alisaie, Tataru, Estinien, Thancred, Alphinaud, Urianger, Krile, and G’raha on my shirt. It’s kinda cute. I do appreciate the fact that G’raha gets three whole panels to himself in this collage. It’s only right. I must admit it’s pretty funny how it looks like Urianger photo-bombed the whole damn thing.

Some of the other designs are pretty dope, especially the more subtle ones. Outside of FFXIV, the Final Fantasy IX, XII, XIII ones are some personal favorites. If you want to bet on liking the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI, there’s also a design for that game (which no one has played yet).

